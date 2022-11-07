





Accord party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general elections, Professor Christopher Imumolen has been named the Educationist Of The Year 2022. The academic, renowned for his advocacy in the field of learning, emerged the winner in the education category in a ceremony that produced 41 other winners in Abuja on Saturday. Staged every year since […]

The post 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards: Prof. Imumolen named Educationist Of The Year appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper