APC candidate Shidi cries out to Buhari, Alkali over alleged rights abuses | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2023 poll, All Progressives Candidate for the Taraba South Senatorial District of Mr Danjuma Shidi has cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali to wade into the continued harassment and intimidation of the party supporters in the state.

Shidi who addressed reporters at the National Assembly complex at the weekend in Abuja claimed that supporters of the APC were being clamped into detention by agents of the ruling peoples’ democratic party (PDP) on daily basis over trumped-up charges.

Shidi who represents the Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency of Taraba State in the House of Representatives said it behoves President Buhari and the IGP to wade into the issue to save democracy in the state ahead of the 2023 poll.

He alleged that the campaign director-general of his campaign organisation, Mr Sumaila Yakubu and several other party stalwarts in support of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha who…