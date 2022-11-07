COP27: CSO urges Nigeria, others to shut oil production for renewables | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lorraine Chiponda, Facilitator, ‘Dont Gas Aftica”, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has called on Nigeria and other African countries to stop oil production and focus on renewable energy.

Chiponda disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh at the sidelines of the 27th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27).

The climate activist said Africa should be focusing it’s expertise on building robust renewable energy infrastructure rather than expanding oil exploration.

“We are faced with a life threatening crisis, that is the climate crisis, which is caused by global warming, which is caused by burning of fossil fuels.

“So we should be closing down fossil fuel pipelines rather than allow African people to continue to die because of climate disasters.

“Renewable energy is the way to go, it has become cheaper in terms of investment and it’s going to create more cleaner jobs,” Chiponda said.

She…