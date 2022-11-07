NIS hands over three rescued underaged girls to NAPTIP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Comptroller of Immigration, Rivers State Command, AJ Kwasua, has handed three girls age ranging from 16 to 17, rescued from a failed journey to Ghana for prostitution to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for reunification with their families.

The Comptroller said the girls were rescued at a popular in Port Harcourt on November 4 by men of the Anti-Human trafficking unit of the command.

While briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters yesterday, Kwasua explained that it was the proactiveness of its officers that led to the arrest of a nursing mother who is the suspected recruiter aged 21, and a transport who facilitated the travelling.

According to him, the feat was as the sensitisation exercise on the Smuggling of Migrants which coincidentally was flagged off yesterday in the state.

He said: As you may know today is an important day for Nigeria Immigration Service in Rivers State.

“It is the day we are launching our programme on…