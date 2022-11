In a bid to ensure the well-being of the citizenry, the House of Representatives committee on Ecological funds has summoned the director general of the Nigerian governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr Asishana Okauru to offer explanations over the alleged misapplication of ecological funds running into billions of naira.

The post Reps summon NGF, NEMA, HYPADEC DGs over alleged ecological fund misuse appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper