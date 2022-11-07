Taliban reveal burial place of founder Mullah Omar, nine years after death | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Taliban on Sunday revealed the final resting place of the movement’s founder, Mullah Omar, whose death and burial they kept secret for years.

Rumours surrounding Omar’s health and whereabouts abounded after the Taliban were kicked out of power in 2001 by a US-led invasion, and they only admitted in April 2015 that he had died two years earlier.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP Sunday that senior leaders of the movement attended a ceremony at his gravesite earlier in the day near Omarzo, in Suri district of Zabul province.

The Taliban returned to power in August last year, routing government forces as the US-led military that propped up the regime ended a 20-year occupation.

“Since a lot of enemies were around and the country was occupied, to avoid damage to the tomb it was kept secret,” Mujahid said.

“Only the close family members were aware of the place,” he added.

Pictures released by officials showed Taliban leaders gathered around a simple white…