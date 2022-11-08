Anap Foundation releases poll outcomes in five states | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sanwo-Olu, AbdulRazaq, PDP’s Fubara, NNPP’s Yusuf, LP’s Otti tipped to win guber polls

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, has come first in a poll conducted by ANAP foundation.

The statewide opinion poll, commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOIPolls Limited, was concluded in October. The Poll revealed a substantially close race between Fubara and Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Magnus Abe of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs of Accord Party (A) emerged as runners-up in that order.

The results showed a small lead for Fubara with 14 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him if the governorship election were to be conducted today; and 11 per cent proposing to vote for Cole. Abe was third with six per cent and Lulu-Briggs was fourth, with four per cent.

Fubara’s three-point lead at this stage is not sufficient to separate him from a pack of…