Ejigbo CDAs laud Sanwo-Olu for building town hall — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Community Developments Associations (CDAs) in the Ailegun ward of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have thanked the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for fulfilling his promise to the community with the completion of a town hall.

Recall that in 2021, Sanwo-Olu, requested all the Councillors of 377 wards in the state to submit a project each for immediate execution in their wards, the Councilor representing Ailegun ward, Fatai Shitta-Bay, chose the construction of a modern Community Town Hall situated in Zone 32 within the Low-Cost Housing Estate, Oke-Afa, Ejigbo LCDA. The town hall, which had been completed, was officially commissioned for use yesterday.

Dignitaries at the commissioning were the Vice Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, Ayodeji Ayodele, who represented the Council Chairman, Monsuru Oloyede Bello (OBE); Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Prince Jelili Atiku; Ismail Omoniyi, Councillor representing Oke-Afa ward; Fatai Oloko, President, Jakande…