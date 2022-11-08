Empowered employees walk the talk on social impact 







by Cathy Smith, Managing Director at SAP Africa JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 08 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- I have long been a believer that companies can drive sustainable positive impact when they connect purpose to their core business operations. I believe that, with a small change in approach and a commitment to walking-the-talk, purpose-driven organisations can exponentially […]

