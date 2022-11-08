Stakeholders back independent revenue committees on IGR | The Guardian Nigeria News

Revenue committees in local councils and local council development areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State will adopt the professional standards of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) to improve collection and increase internally generated revenue.

This was the resolution of stakeholders in revenue collection system in the councils at a workshop held in Lagos to deliberate on the prospects of professionalising revenue collection.

In his keynote address, LIRS Chairman, Mr. Ayo Subair, represented by the Station Manager, Ikeja, Mr. Segun Tijani, said that failure of local councils to manage revenue collection professionally had created a lot of problems for the state government and led to the enactment of laws that made the state the agent of the councils in collecting land use charges, signage and advertising, and lately, the management of parks.

Subair, therefore, recommended nine policies to transform the council areas to take professional charge of their revenue…