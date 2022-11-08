





The Candidates presidential town hall series, an original Daria Media concept, returns with on November 17, 2022 and will be live on NTA, FRCN, Radio Now, DSTV, YouTube, Facebook, and more, as political parties and their respective presidential candidates compete to lead Nigeria’s next administration by winning the 2023 election. ‘The Candidates’, an election special […]

The post ‘The Candidates’ returns as Kadaria Ahmed hosts top six presidential candidates, their running mates appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper