Chris Evans Ascends The Throne Of Sexiest Man Alive | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze
09 November 2022 |
12:09 pm
American actor Chris Evans has been declared the sexiest man alive for 2022 by People’s Magazine.
The revelation was made during an episode of Stephen Colbert’s late-night programme.
Evans, who will be featured on the cover of the magazine’s special issue, was also featured in some dashing photos on its website.
The…
Source: Guardian Newspaper