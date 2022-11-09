Chris Evans Ascends The Throne Of Sexiest Man Alive | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Chinelo Eze

09 November 2022   |  
12:09 pm

Chris Evans. Photo credit: Legion of Leia

American actor Chris Evans has been declared the sexiest man alive for 2022 by People’s Magazine.

The revelation was made during an episode of Stephen Colbert’s late-night programme.

Evans, who will be featured on the cover of the magazine’s special issue, was also featured in some dashing photos on its website.

The…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

