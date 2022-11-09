Council stakeholders back independent revenue committees to raise IGR — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Revenue committees in local government and local council development areas of Lagos State will adopt the professional standards of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS to improve collection and increase internally generated revenue.

This was the resolution of stakeholders in the revenue collection system in local governments at a workshop held in Lagos last week to deliberate on the prospects of professionalizing revenue collection in the local government areas and local council development areas.

Sponsored by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, it featured contributions from representatives of the conference of council chairmen, the Local Government Service Commission, the body of council managers, council treasurers, human resources officers, and chairmen of revenue committees.

In his keynote address, LIRS chairman, Mr Ayo Subair, represented by the Station Manager, Ikeja, Mr Segun Tijani highlighted provisions of the Constitution that empower the local…