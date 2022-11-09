Find your voice, talk your truth | The Guardian Nigeria News

The freedom to speak one’s truth freely is a fundamental human right and one that has increasingly become more powerful in the age of social media and the internet.

The power of a story and speaking truth to power can not be overstated. With one voice and the right message, a tiny breeze of hope can quickly become a mighty wind of change.

As a people, we are no strangers to telling the truth to authorities and backing our words with action. Way before Independence, our heroes past were vocal about the need for change and were not afraid to put their voices (and in some cases, their life) on the line.

From the women of Aba protests to the infamous Union strike led by Pa Michael Imodu and the more recent End Sars protests; the cry for a better Nigeria has always been on the lips of our people.

However, the fight for change should never come at a cost to one’s life or freedom. In a Democracy such as ours, one should be…