Kunda Kids Launches Inspiring Children’s Book With Tania Omotayo, About Embracing Your Culture And Identity | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 09 November 2022 |

3:16 pm Kunda Kids, an award-winning children’s publishing, Ed-tech and media company, have announced the launch of its latest book titled ‘Sarai’s Culture Day ‘to inspire the next generation to embrace their culture and heritage.

The book release is scheduled in London and Lagos in November 2022.

Sarai’s Culture Day is a warm and uplifting book that is the perfect springboard to teach children the importance of embracing their culture and heritage. It has encouraged…