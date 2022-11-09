NDLEA nabs drug kingpin with 1.6kg of Methamphetamine, records conviction of 21 drug dealers in October | The Guardian Nigeria News

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) Rivers State Command have captured a 40-year-old man identified as Danion Onuoha during a raid at Elele Alimini town in Emuoha council of the state with 1.6kg of white and brown Methamphetamine.

According to the Assistant State Commander, Media & Advocacy, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada in a statement yesterday, the operation happened in the early hours of Monday.

Ogbumgbada noted that a monetary exhibit to the tune of N650, 700 was found with the suspect adding that the suspect is in detention undergoing investigation.

“At about 3:30 pm of Monday 7th November 2022, Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Rivers State Command nabbed one Damion Onuoha ‘M’ 40 yrs, during a raid operation at Elele Alimini town of Emuoha LGA, with 1.6kg of white and brown Methamphetamine, and also recovered monetary exhibit amounting to six hundred and fifty thousand, seven hundred naira (N650,700.00) only.

“Mr…