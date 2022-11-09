Oil theft: NNPC boss Kyari alleges threat to life, says Tompolo producing results





The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari has alleged a threat to his life over his role in curtailing the theft of oil running into trillions of naira in the country. Speaking during the legislative transparency and accountability summit held yesterday in Abuja, he contended […]

