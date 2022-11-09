Reps panel probes MDAs over alleged N600Bn extrabudgetary salaries and wages | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, PAC is probing 115 Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of the Federal Government over alleged N600billion extra-budgetary expenditures on Salary and wages.

The decision by the Mr Wole Oke-led PAC committee was based on the audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation from 2018 till date.

Oke (PDP-Osun) who met with officials of the Accountant General of the Federation led by the Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylva Okolieaboh described the alleged expenditures as a clear breach of the law.

The Audit query reads, ‘Audit observed that 203 MDAs exceeded their Personnel Cost budget by N641,757455,172. 01 while 115 MDAs had Zero Personnel cost even though there was a Budget allocation for them. The sources of extra funds for salaries and wages in 103 were not disclosed, Also, the reasons for zero Personnel budget allocation for the 115 MDAs were not stated despite the…