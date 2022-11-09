Senegal holds breath over talisman Mane making World Cup — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Doubts over Senegalese talisman Sadio Mane being fit for the World Cup finals had a nation holding its collective breath on Wednesday with Senegal President Macky Sall tweeting: “Sadio, the heart of a Lion! All my heart is with you!”

Mane limped off just after 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen on Tuesday and the 30-year-old forward is due to undergo further scans on his leg on Wednesday.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Mane had taken a blow to his right knee but French newspaper L’Equipe claimed it was a tendon injury and had ended his hopes of playing at the World Cup which gets underway in Qatar on November 20.

Bayern, though, said later on Wednesday it was too early to say he would miss the World Cup.

“Sadio Mane has suffered an injury to his right fibula,” the German champions said on Twitter.

“He is out of the match against Schalke on Saturday. Further examinations will follow in the next few days.

“FC Bayern…