Buhari congratulates Nigerian-Americans on victory at U.S. midterm poll | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in the U.S. midterm elections. In Georgia, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr. Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

In prayerful wishes for a successful tenure in office, President Buhari also thanked them for their invaluable support and partnerships over the years with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States.

Also, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded the victory achieved by the Nigerians. She noted with nostalgia that these…