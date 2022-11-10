Court orders EFCC to produce APC Kano senatorial candidate





Justice Mohammad Yunusa of the Federal high court, Kano on Thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce the Kano central senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, before the court. Zaura is standing trial for alleged US$1.3 million fraud against a Kuwaiti national, prosecuted by the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper