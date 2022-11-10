Izombe massacre: Uzodimma flays killings, destruction of property | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Directs holistic investigation

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed sadness over Monday’s massacre and attacks in Izombe, Oguta Council, leading to loss of life and property by persons suspected to be operatives of security agencies on reprisal attacks.

The governor, consequently, directed holistic investigation over the attack. A statement, yesterday, by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, described the incidence, where yet-to-be ascertained number of persons were killed, including a security officer, while homes and other property belonging to the locals were set ablaze, as unfortunate, urging restraint between oil bunkerers and security agencies.

The statement reads: “State government is saddened by unfortunate events that occurred in Izombe, Oguta Council of the state, recently, which led to loss of life and destruction of property.

“It is regrettable that despite advice by government on the need for restraint from untoward…