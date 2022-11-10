Tinubu, Omo-Agege distribute N50m cash, N150m relief materials to Delta flood victims | The Guardian Nigeria News

Distribution of the N50 million cash donated by All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and N150 million worth of relief materials facilitated by Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for flood victims in the state has commenced.

The cash and gift items, which include bags of rice, beans, salt, blankets, seasoning, mosquito nets, clothes, roofing sheets and nails, according to the Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, were forwarded to leaders of the affected areas at the local level for onward distribution to victims in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the three senatorial districts.

The items were collected at the Agbarha-Otor home of coordinator of the state APC campaign organisation in Delta Central, Chief Ominimini Obiuwevwi, who, while speaking during the exercise, said the development was in line with the promise made by…