Director, Directorate of Stakeholder Relations, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is upbeat that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would sweep the presidential election with a landslide margin.

Source: Guardian Newspaper