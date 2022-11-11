65,699 PVCs burnt, fear heightens after twin attacks on INEC offices — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• INEC summons emergency security meeting today

• Ogun CP: INEC offices need increased security

• PDP, APC condemn attacks

• Gaya: Insecurity won’t affect election, census

• Elections can’t hold amid insecurity, secure Nigeria now, Bishop tells FG

• PDP restates commitment to violence-free poll despite attack on its rallies

• Election results cannot be influenced with BIVAS, INEC reiterates

A resurgence of arson targeted at public institutions, especially those critical to the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections, yesterday, raised fears of a volatile electioneering season as the country begins its countdown to the polls.

After a jolt from simultaneous attacks on its Osun and Ogun offices, yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has summoned an emergency security meeting today with head of security agencies, who are members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), including the National Security…