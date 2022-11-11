Delta dismisses Asaba stadium death reports as work resumes on facility | The Guardian Nigeria News

Delta State government, yesterday, said no life was lost on the accident, which occurred at the construction site of the indoor sports complex of the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who is also the Chairman, Media Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, said in a life video at the venue of the incident that reports making the rounds of substandard materials as cause of the accident were untrue.

He said the accident was caused by misalignment of a crane by its operator, which led to the heavy duty equipment crashing onto the wall in one of the floors.

According to him, contrary to reports of loss of lives, only one person sustained minor injury and has since been treated, while other workers have also returned to site.

He said the contractor has assured that the crashed wall would be fixed within 48 hours.

“Right behind me is the premises of the indoor sports hall…