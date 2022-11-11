Flooding: Group canvasses for an increased budget, international support for NEMA





The Inter-Society for Humanitarian Needs (ISHN) has called for more budgetary allocation for the National Emergency Management Agency to cope with the rising humanitarian needs of Nigerians. In a statement signed by its convener, Dr Njoku Ike, the group said this is necessary to meet with international best practices, considering the effect of climate change […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper