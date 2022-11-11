Group scales up fight against human trafficking in schools, commuities | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Launches mobile app for trafficking alerts, rights abuse

To further educate Nigerians on the dangers of human trafficking, Gender-Based Violence, (GBV), and the antics of traffickers, the Devatop Center for Human Rights, has begun a grassroots and schools campaign to end the menace.

Speaking at the event yesterday in Abuja, the Communication associate of the group, Victoria Oladiran said they will be working with schools and teachers to reach young people with anti-trafficking messages as students are often the most targeted.

The campaign is a partnership with the United Nations and Pamplona City, Spain, to build the capacity of teachers to impact on students the dangers of human trafficking, GBV and other rights abuse.

She said the campaign is tailored to In partnership with the

She said “We have come to realise that the vulnerable persons that are most targeted by traffickers now are students. So we thought to forestall such issues, make sure the young persons are sensitised,…