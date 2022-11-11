NESG, NEDG cancels presidential debate for Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on Thursday cancelled the planned debate for presidential candidates in the 2023 election.

NESG CEO Laoye Jaiyeola who announced the cancellation in a statement said the decision was due to ‘prevailing circumstances’.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause our stakeholders and all Nigerians.”

Jaiyeola said the NESG and Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) took the decision after “a critical assessment of events surrounding recent engagements with the presidential candidates, as well as subsequent statements from political parties.”

Presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, Labour party’s Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were among the leading contenders scheduled for the debate.

The APC earlier this week indicated that Tinubu might not honour invitations for debates with other presidential candidates.

