Nimrod vows to break Nigeria’s beach volleyball Olympics jinx | The Guardian Nigeria News

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Musa Nimrod, has revealed plans to break the country’s Olympics jinx in volleyball from the 2024 edition in Paris, France.

Speaking at the ongoing second phase of National Beach Volleyball tour at Jabi Lake, Abuja, yesterday, Nimrod said the tour would keep players fit for international competitions as volleyball’s Olympic Games’ qualifiers have already started.

“NVBF is working hard to secure a ticket to Paris; we want to break the jinx this time around. On the road to Rio de Janeiro in 2016, our beach volleyball women team came second. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers, our women came second again. We don’t want this second again and by the grace of God we have to break this ‘second’ jinx and secure a ticket to Paris.”

Nimrod confessed that the major challenge facing the association is lack of sponsorship, adding: “We are praying that God will open doors for us to have sponsors so that the…