Report dead persons on voter registers, INEC says — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has urged Nigerians to raise objections against the inclusion of any person not qualified to vote or the name of a dead person on the voter register slated to be published on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The commission said the entire preliminary register containing 93,522,272 registrants participating in the 2023 general elections will be published.

National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye made the appeal on Thursday while reeling out the methodology for the display of the entire national register of voters for claims and objections by citizens as required by law.

He said the exercise will last for two weeks, from November 12- 25, 2022.

Okoye added that physical copies of the register will be displayed in all the 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) and 774 Local Government Areas on a polling unit basis nationwide.

According to him, for the first time, the soft copy of the entire…