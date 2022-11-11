Russian retreat from Kherson: what’s next? | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Russian army on Thursday announced the start of a troop pullout from Kherson, a strategic port city in southern Ukraine occupied by Moscow since February.

What does this mean for Russia’s military campaign?

– Why now? –

When he made the announcement on Wednesday, Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, presented the retreat as a way to save thousands of Russian soldiers.

Since last August, the Ukrainian army has been pressing a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, taking back swathes of territory.

With high-precision, long-range artillery including Himars launchers delivered by the West, Kyiv has for weeks pummelled Russian ammunition depots and supply lines.

Targeted assassinations of pro-Russian officials have also increased in the region.

“We are continuing our offensive in accordance with our plan,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said on messaging app Telegram.

The Ukrainian army however noted that it could neither confirm nor deny…