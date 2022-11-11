Tia Lee Leads the Charge and Showcase Female Empowerment, Global Launch of Her First-Ever Animation Series 







Six Cinematic Animation Episodes plus Innovative Motion Images Series as Prelude of New Song “Goodbye Princess” HONG KONG, SAR, 11 November, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Tia Lee, Asian fashion icon, pop singer, film and television actress, today launched the first episode of her inaugural animation series, telling Tia’s journey and her struggles in the entertainment and fashion industry. […]

