UN: Terrorism intensifying across Africa, exploiting instability, conflict  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• U.S./UK terror alert: Arrested suspects will be prosecuted, says IGP

• Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Police deploy tactical teams over kidnapping

• Aare Onakakanfo appeals to Southwest govs to allow OPC, Amotekun, others flush terrorists out of forests

The growth of terrorism across Africa is a major threat to international peace and security, the United Nations (UN) said yesterday.

Deputy UN chief, Amina Mohammed, speaking on behalf of Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at the Security Council said: “Terrorists and violent extremists, including Da’esh, al-Qaida and their affiliates, have exploited instability and conflict to increase their activities and intensify attacks across the continent.

“Their senseless, terror-fuelled violence has killed and wounded thousands and many more continue to suffer from the broader impact of terrorism on their lives and livelihoods.”

She noted that with misogyny at the core of many terrorist groups’ ideology, women and girls in…