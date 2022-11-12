Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ivan Toney bounced back from missing out on the England World Cup squad by scoring twice as Brentford stunned Manchester City to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola warned before the game that his stars could have “one eye” on staying injury free before the World Cup and the City boss’ fears were realised as the champions slipped to a first home defeat since February.

City could now go into the World Cup five points off the top of the table should Arsenal win at Wolves later on Saturday.

Guardiola’s concerns did not stop him from naming a starting line-up containing 10 players going to Qatar.

Erling Haaland was the only exception as Norway failed to qualify and he returned to the starting line-up for the first time in six games due to a foot injury.

But Haaland was for once upstaged by his opposite number as Toney produced the perfect riposte to being overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

Toney should have opened the scoring when he fired too close to Ederson with…