Israel’s Netanyahu to receive mandate Sunday to form government — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government, Israel’s presidency said, following the completion of consultations with lawmakers.

Polls on November 1 gave Netanyahu and his far-right allies a clear majority in parliament, sealing the veteran leader’s return to power after a period of unprecedented political gridlock that forced five elections in less than four years.

Sixty-four representatives from Israel’s 120-seat legislature recommended that President Isaac Herzog appoint Netanyahu, a statement said Friday.

The former premier has been summoned “to accept the task of forming the government from the president on Sunday”, it added.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a cabinet, with a 14-day extension available if required.

His right-wing Likud party and its allies — two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the extreme-right Religious Zionism bloc — won 64 seats in the Knesset, giving Netanyahu the…