Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in DR Congo’s volatile east | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kenyan soldiers landed in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, AFP reporters saw, as part of a regional peacekeeping mission to the troubled region.

Their arrival comes as the M23 rebel group has surged across the DRC’s North Kivu province, capturing swathes of territory and inflaming regional tensions.

This week, Kenya’s parliament approved the deployment of just over 900 troops to the DRC as part of a joint military force from the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

Two planes carrying about 100 Kenyan troops touched down at Goma airport, where they were greeted by local…



