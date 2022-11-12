Man City stunned by Brentford, Spurs edge seven-goal thriller | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League with a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday as Tottenham rallied to win a 4-3 thriller over Leeds.

Liverpool climbed into the top six by seeing off Southampton 3-1, while James Maddison’s World Cup dreams might have been ended by injury after he scored in Leicester’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

City had not lost at the Etihad since February, but were stunned by Ivan Toney’s response to being left out of England’s World Cup squad.

The Brentford captain headed in his 10th goal of the season to give the Bees an early lead, but City responded before half-time thanks to Phil Foden’s sumptuous strike.

Pep Guardiola warned ahead of the game that his side might have one eye on the World Cup with 10 of the City starting XI heading to Qatar.

A lacklustre performance from the champions was punished in the eighth minute of time added on when Brentford cut open Guardiola’s men on the counter-attack and Toney…