Obaseki sets N60bn IGR target for 2023 fiscal year | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday set an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N60 billion for the 2023 fiscal year in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this during the sixth edition of the yearly Alaghodaro Investment Summit in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the summit is organised yearly to mark the anniversary of Obaseki in office and showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the state.

The theme of the event was Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impact.

He noted that the increment would come from exploring opportunities in culture, forestry, manufacturing, agriculture, and technology to drive development.

“In the last six years, things have not been easy, but we have tried in our own little way. You can see that from 2016 when we got in, we tried to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Except for the COVID-19 year, we sustained an increase in our IGR and we hope to end next year with over N60 billion IGR.

“We…