Saro Wiwa resurrects at COP27, 27years after death | The Guardian Nigeria News

The memory of the late Nigerian environmental activist, Ken Saro Wiwa, came alive again on Friday at COP27 in Egypt as Oilwatch group celebrated him, 27 years after his execution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oilwatch group include Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nigeria; Earthlife Johannesburg, Johannesburg; CAPPA, Africa; Kabetkache Women Development Centre, Nigeria and the Centre for Environmental Justice, Togo.

Saro Wiwa was executed on Nov. 10, 1995, alongside eight others by the then military government as a result of environmental activism over the oil exploration in Ogoni area of the Niger Delta.

Nnimmo Bassey, an Environmental Activist and the Director of HOMEF, said the spirit of the late activist lived on; and the struggle they led continued to inspire the resistance to ecological crimes by extractive companies in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, we remember Ken Saro-Wiwa and the eight Ogoni leaders who were wrongfully executed by…