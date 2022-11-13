





Quality medical care is a necessity in any society because of its effect on healthy living and quality of life. Good access to quality medical care again improves health outcomes; increased life expectancy and reduced costs. Patients with access issues may avoid seeking treatment with attendant consequences of increased morbidity and mortality. In most Nigerian […]

The post Access To Quality Surgical Care In Nigeria: The Challenges And Way Forward appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper