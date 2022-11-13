Do all things in moderation – Part 2 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Apostle Peter admonished believers not to concentrate on the “outward adorning of plaiting the hair, and of wearing of gold, or of putting on of apparel; but … the hidden man of the heart … which is in the sight of God of great price.” As believers, we must have true conviction of modesty of apparel based on the word of God. We are to take care of our spiritual lives more than our physical appearance. Rather than allow worldly fashion to inspire what we wear, we should appear neat and presentable to the Lord.



When God called Jacob to go to Bethel, Jacob commanded his household to “put away the strange gods … be clean, and change (their) garments.” In obedience, they surrendered “all the strange” things in their possession and God preserved them.



Nothing should be too difficult for us to give up in our lives. The scripture clearly states that “the woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s…