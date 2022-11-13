Kogi speaker pledges quality representation at NASS | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Matthew Kolawale, the Speaker, of the Kogi House of Assembly, pledged quality representation for his people when he resumed the National Assembly.

Kolawole on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will represent Kabba/Bunnu/Ijumu Federal Constituency Candidate.

Kolawale’s pledge came at the heel of a victory judgment delivered by the Abuja Court of Appeal on Friday on a suit that challenged his victory at the party’s primary.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olugbemi Femi, the speaker described the court judgment as a “victory for democracy” worthy of celebration.

The appellate court had dismissed the appeal of Mr Segun Olobatoke for lacking in merit and reaffirmed the decision of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, to the effect that his originating summons was defective, void and worthless for failure to comply with the mandatory provisions of Section 97 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process…