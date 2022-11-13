Nollywood Is Home: Netflix’s Toast To Creativity And Filmmaking | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
13 November 2022 |
6:51 am
In 2016, the global streaming service, Netflix, announced its presence in Africa’s most populous country with streaming on the platform of ‘Fifty’, an Ebony Life Studios film directed by the late Biyi Bandele. Four years after, in 2020, Netflix Naija was born as the company acquired the rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film, ‘Lionheart’, and…
Source: Guardian Newspaper