Nollywood Is Home: Netflix’s Toast To Creativity And Filmmaking | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
6


By Oreoritse Tariemi

13 November 2022   |  
6:51 am

In 2016, the global streaming service, Netflix, announced its presence in Africa’s most populous country with streaming on the platform of ‘Fifty’, an Ebony Life Studios film directed by the late Biyi Bandele. Four years after, in 2020, Netflix Naija was born as the company acquired the rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film, ‘Lionheart’, and…

Photo credit: Idris Dawodu for Guardian Life

In 2016, the global streaming service, Netflix, announced its presence in Africa’s most populous country with streaming on the platform of ‘Fifty’, an Ebony Life Studios film directed by the late Biyi Bandele. Four years after, in 2020, Netflix Naija was born as the company acquired the rights to Genevieve…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR