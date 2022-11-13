Police step up security around INEC offices in Bauchi State | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police in Bauchi State have stepped up security around INEC offices and facilities in the state.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil stated on Sunday in Bauchi that Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployment of officers at INEC offices and facilities.

This, he added, was to bolster security and sustained surveillance in the affected areas.

He assured that the police would deliver on its mandate of providing a safe and enabling environment for the conduct of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Wakil also stated that the police would continue to provide a level playing field for all political actors while remaining professional in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Mr Umar Sanda has deployed operational assets around INEC facilities.

“This is for surveillance operations to…