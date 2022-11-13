Sanwo-Olu presents scorecard, promises business-friendly environment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, on Sunday presented the scorecard of his administration’s efforts towards showcasing the business-friendly environment and investment opportunities available in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Folasade Jaji, Secretary to the State Government, made this known at the closing ceremony of the 36th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos.

The governor said that his tenure had done a lot to improve the business environment through the implementation of business-friendly policies.

This, he explained, was to improve the ease of doing business, increase incentives and the state government’s unrelenting commitment to infrastructural development and renewal.

Sanwo-Olu said construction works were ongoing in all parts of the state with the goal of creating a conducive environment for business, living and leisure.

Some of these, he said, were already facilitating the intra-city and inter-state exchange of goods…