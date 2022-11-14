ASUU to boycott classes over half payment of salaries





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it will boycott classes to protest the payment of half salaries for October. ASUU chairman at the University of Ilorin Moyosore Ajao said lecturers in tertiary universities will observe lecture-free days to register their displeasure at the federal government. The lecturers started an eight-month strike in February […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper