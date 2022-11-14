Fake News: Onoh demands apology from media groups over story on Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

South East Spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council, Dr. Josef Onoh demanded for an apology and a retraction of news items broadcast by some media platforms over the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaji Tinubu.

He has also threatened to drag the media organizations to court if they fail to apologize for their broadcast of unsubstantiated news about Tinubu.

The media organizations had, on Saturday, broadcast that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was investigating Tinubu on a purported forfeiture to the United State of America which the electoral umpire denied carrying out any such inquiry.

Reacting to the media reports, Onoh said that the broadcast outfits embarked on the premeditated assassination of Tinubu’s character but ended up damaging their own integrity and exposing their political bias on the 2023 general elections.

Onoh said that he was shocked that such outfits that were previously presumed to be…