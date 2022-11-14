INFINIX Nigeria begins Black Friday sales, win a trip to Qatar Promo still on — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Want a lifetime opportunity to see the football stars you’ve always admired? Won’t you love to make history by attending the first World Cup held in an Arab Nation? Would you like to experience the 2022 FIFA World Cup games live in Qatar? If your answer to these questions is yes, then this opportunity is for you.

Infinix Nigeria wants you to experience all of these and even more and that’s why they’re offering you an all-expense paid trip to Qatar, isn’t that beautiful?

To qualify for #InsideQatarWithInfinix, all you have to do is buy their latest smartphone, Zero 20 from now till November 25th 2022 and stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Qatar while the runners-up will experience a holiday at a private resort in Lagos.

The Infinix zero 20 smartphone is the first and only device in the world with a 60mp OIS front camera, a 108MP triple rear camera which allows one to push their creative limits. Hurry up, don’t be caught sleeping, head…