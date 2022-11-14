Tia Lee Returns in 2022 with the Premiere of “Falling in the Deep”, First Episode of “Goodbye Princess” Animation Series | The Guardian Nigeria News

HONG KONG, SAR 14 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Tia Lee, Asian fashion icon, pop singer, film and television actress, has released a first-of-its-kind MV pre-release production that blends animation, music and fashion videography, to mark Tia’s return. Upon release of the “Goodbye Princess” animation trailer and the first episode of the 6-part series, an unprecedented record of over 13.65 million views were achieved for this unique form of storytelling and music launch within the first 72 hours.

Thematic image echoing content of the first animated episode.



The “Goodbye Princess” pre-release campaign kicks off with a 6-part animated animation series. Each 30-second episode has the spirit of a classic fictional “princess”, reconstructing age-old stories to tell a whimsical tale inspired by Tia’s own experiences and journey in entertainment industry. “Goodbye Princess” showcases Tia’s determination to break free from stereotypes and shake off…