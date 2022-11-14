Tia Lee Returns in 2022 with the Premiere of “Falling in the Deep”, First Episode of “Goodbye Princess” Animation Series | The Guardian Nigeria News

HONG KONG, SAR 14 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Tia Lee, Asian fashion icon, pop singer, film and television actress, has released a first-of-its-kind MV pre-release production that blends animation, music and fashion videography, to mark Tia’s return. Upon release of the “Goodbye Princess” animation trailer and the first episode of the 6-part series, an unprecedented record of over 13.65 million views were achieved for this unique form of storytelling and music launch within the first 72 hours.
The “Goodbye Princess” pre-release campaign kicks off with a 6-part animated animation series. Each 30-second episode has the spirit of a classic fictional “princess”, reconstructing age-old stories to tell a whimsical tale inspired by Tia’s own experiences and journey in entertainment industry. “Goodbye Princess” showcases Tia’s determination to break free from stereotypes and shake off…
Source: Guardian Newspaper